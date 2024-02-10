Live Radio
Hardy scores 21, UTEP beats New Mexico State 74-49

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 11:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy’s 21 points helped UTEP defeat New Mexico State 74-49 on Saturday night.

Hardy shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Miners (13-11, 4-5 Conference USA). David Terrell Jr. scored 12 points with five rebounds. Otis Frazier III scored nine.

Jaden Harris led the way for the Aggies (11-13, 5-4) with 20 points. Tanahj Pettway and Jordan Rawls added eight points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

