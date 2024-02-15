Hardy leads UTEP against Western Kentucky after 21-point outing

UTEP Miners (13-11, 4-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-7, 6-4 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTEP Miners (13-11, 4-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-7, 6-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -7; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Tae Hardy scored 21 points in UTEP’s 74-49 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Hilltoppers have gone 10-1 at home. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 40.1 boards. Brandon Newman leads the Hilltoppers with 6.0 rebounds.

The Miners are 4-5 in conference play. UTEP is fourth in the CUSA scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Otis Frazier III averaging 5.8.

Western Kentucky is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontaie Allen averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Don McHenry is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Zid Powell is averaging 10.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Miners. Hardy is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.