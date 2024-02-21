Hardy and UTEP host Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-8, 8-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (13-13, 4-7 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-8, 8-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (13-13, 4-7 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Tae Hardy scored 24 points in UTEP’s 96-90 overtime loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Miners are 12-3 on their home court. UTEP is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA allowing only 63.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

UTEP makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Miners.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.