Harcum scores 26 as Appalachian State beats Georgia Southern 85-84 in OT

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Terence Harcum scored a season-high 26 points and Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 85-84 in overtime on Saturday.

Harcum was 10 of 17 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Mountaineers (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt Conference). Justin Abson scored 20 points and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Donovan Gregory shot 3 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points. It was the eighth straight victory for the Mountaineers.

Gregory’s runner with less than 10 seconds left in overtime gave the Mountaineers their 85-84 lead and Abson preserved the win with a blocked shot at the other end.

The Eagles (5-18, 5-6) were led by Tyren Moore, who posted 24 points and four assists. Avantae Parker added 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Georgia Southern. In addition, Eugene Brown III had 18 points and two blocks.

