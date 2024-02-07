Harcum leads Appalachian State against Texas State after 26-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the Texas State Bobcats after Terence Harcum scored 26 points in Appalachian State’s 85-84 overtime victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 5-4 at home. Texas State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountaineers are 10-1 in conference play. Appalachian State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State scores 7.6 more points per game (78.3) than Texas State allows (70.7).

The Bobcats and Mountaineers match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mason is averaging 12.7 points for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Tre’Von Spillers is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Harcum is averaging 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.