Harcum leads Appalachian State against Georgia Southern after 22-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-4, 9-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-17, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -11; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Terence Harcum scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 81-71 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 at home. Georgia Southern averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountaineers are 9-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is the Sun Belt leader with 42.7 rebounds per game led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 8.3.

Georgia Southern scores 70.1 points, 5.5 more per game than the 64.6 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is averaging 15.3 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Spillers is averaging 14 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mountaineers. Harcum is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.