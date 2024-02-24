Harcum and Appalachian State host Marshall

Appalachian State Mountaineers (23-5, 13-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-16, 7-8 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 6…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (23-5, 13-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-16, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Terence Harcum scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 82-67 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Thundering Herd are 8-6 on their home court. Marshall has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers have gone 13-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Marshall averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 78.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the 76.5 Marshall gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Conner is averaging 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Harcum is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

