Hannibal and LSU host Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (15-12, 5-9 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-13, 6-8 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Trae Hannibal scored 22 points in LSU’s 87-67 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 10-5 in home games. LSU ranks sixth in the SEC with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Will Baker averaging 6.4.

The Bulldogs are 5-9 in conference games. Georgia is seventh in the SEC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

LSU makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Georgia has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Baker is shooting 54.0% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points. Noah Thomasson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 77.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

