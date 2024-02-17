Hannah leads Bradley against Northern Iowa after 21-point game

Bradley Braves (18-8, 10-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-12, 8-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves (18-8, 10-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-12, 8-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Darius Hannah scored 21 points in Bradley’s 85-73 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. Northern Iowa is sixth in the MVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Heise averaging 5.5.

The Braves have gone 10-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 75.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.0 Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Connor Hickman is averaging 14.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.