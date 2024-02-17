Haney scores 32, Austin Peay downs North Alabama 87-79

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Isaac Haney’s 32 points led Austin Peay past North Alabama 87-79 on Saturday night. Haney was…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Isaac Haney’s 32 points led Austin Peay past North Alabama 87-79 on Saturday night.

Haney was 10 of 18 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Governors (15-13, 8-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dezi Jones scored 24 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Sai Witt shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Lions (13-14, 7-6) were led in scoring by Jacari Lane, who finished with 18 points. Tim Smith Jr. added 16 points for North Alabama. In addition, Damien Forrest finished with 15 points and two steals.

Austin Peay hosts Lipscomb Feb. 24 and North Alabama visits Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

