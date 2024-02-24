Haney leads Austin Peay against Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (17-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-13, 8-5 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lipscomb Bisons (17-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-13, 8-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Isaac Haney scored 32 points in Austin Peay’s 87-79 win over the North Alabama Lions.

The Governors are 10-1 on their home court. Austin Peay has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 8-5 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Joe Anderson averaging 4.3.

Austin Peay averages 72.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 76.6 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Austin Peay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors.

Derrin Boyd is averaging 17.6 points for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

