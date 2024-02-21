Hampton visits Campbell after Dell’Orso’s 23-point performance

Hampton Pirates (6-21, 1-13 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-15, 6-8 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (6-21, 1-13 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-15, 6-8 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Hampton Pirates after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points in Campbell’s 81-66 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Fighting Camels have gone 9-5 in home games. Campbell ranks fifth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Pirates have gone 1-13 against CAA opponents. Hampton ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Campbell averages 70.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 78.0 Hampton allows. Hampton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Campbell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dell’Orso is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels.

Kyrese Mullen is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

