Hampton plays Towson after Mullen’s 23-point outing

Towson Tigers (16-10, 9-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-21, 0-13 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the Towson Tigers after Kyrese Mullen scored 23 points in Hampton’s 93-73 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pirates are 3-9 in home games. Hampton averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 9-4 against CAA opponents. Towson is seventh in the CAA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 5.4.

Hampton is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Maxwell is averaging seven points for the Pirates. Mullen is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Christian May is averaging 11.5 points for the Tigers. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

