Hampton plays Stony Brook after Mullen’s 23-point game

Hampton Pirates (5-20, 0-12 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-12, 6-6 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (5-20, 0-12 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-12, 6-6 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Kyrese Mullen scored 23 points in Hampton’s 95-65 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Seawolves have gone 9-3 in home games. Stony Brook is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 0-12 against CAA opponents. Hampton ranks fifth in the CAA with 13.3 assists per game led by Tristan Maxwell averaging 2.6.

Stony Brook averages 71.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.1 Hampton gives up. Hampton has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Pirates meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Mullen is scoring 15.0 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 70.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

