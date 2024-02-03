Hampton plays Howard

Howard Bison (9-13, 3-3 MEAC) vs. Hampton Pirates (4-18, 0-10 CAA) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Howard Bison (9-13, 3-3 MEAC) vs. Hampton Pirates (4-18, 0-10 CAA)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -7; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates face the Howard Bison at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Pirates have a 4-8 record against non-conference oppponents. Hampton is fourth in the CAA with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 2.8.

The Bison are 6-10 in non-conference play. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Towns averaging 5.3.

Hampton scores 75.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 76.5 Howard gives up. Howard averages 75.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 78.8 Hampton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullen is scoring 15.4 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Bryce Harris is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 15.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, averaging 70.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

