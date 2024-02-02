Hampton Pirates play the Howard Bison

Howard Bison (9-13, 3-3 MEAC) vs. Hampton Pirates (4-18, 0-10 CAA) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Howard Bison (9-13, 3-3 MEAC) vs. Hampton Pirates (4-18, 0-10 CAA)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison and the Hampton Pirates play at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Pirates have a 4-8 record in non-conference games. Hampton averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bison are 6-10 in non-conference play. Howard is third in the MEAC with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 7.0.

Hampton scores 75.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 76.5 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Harris is averaging 15.9 points and seven rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, averaging 70.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

