Hampton hosts UNC Wilmington after Jenkins’ 24-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-6, 8-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-19, 0-11 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the Hampton Pirates after KJ Jenkins scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 75-56 win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Pirates have gone 3-8 in home games. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. Kyrese Mullen leads the Pirates with 8.9 boards.

The Seahawks have gone 8-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Hampton averages 74.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.3 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

The Pirates and Seahawks square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Mullen is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

