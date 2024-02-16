Hampton hosts Towson after Mullen’s 23-point showing

Towson Tigers (16-10, 9-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-21, 0-13 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton…

Towson Tigers (16-10, 9-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-21, 0-13 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the Towson Tigers after Kyrese Mullen scored 23 points in Hampton’s 93-73 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pirates are 3-9 on their home court. Hampton is 3-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 9-4 in conference play. Towson is ninth in the CAA scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Charles Thompson averaging 6.1.

Hampton is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.3 points. Mullen is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Christian May averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Nendah Tarke is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.