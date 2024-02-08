Hampton hosts Hofstra after Deng’s 21-point performance

Hofstra Pride (13-10, 6-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-18, 0-10 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (13-10, 6-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-18, 0-10 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -11; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the Hofstra Pride after Jerry Deng scored 21 points in Hampton’s 63-61 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Pirates are 3-7 on their home court. Hampton is fifth in the CAA scoring 75.1 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Pride are 6-4 in CAA play. Hofstra averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Jaquan Carlos with 6.2.

Hampton makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Hofstra has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 21.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 18.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.