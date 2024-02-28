Hampton faces Monmouth in conference matchup

Monmouth Hawks (16-13, 9-7 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (7-22, 2-14 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CAA…

Monmouth Hawks (16-13, 9-7 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (7-22, 2-14 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Hampton and Monmouth will play on Thursday.

The Pirates are 4-9 in home games. Hampton averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks are 9-7 in conference matchups. Monmouth is eighth in the CAA scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Nikita Konstantynovskyi averaging 5.8.

Hampton is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 72.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 77.4 Hampton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Xander Rice is shooting 39.6% and averaging 20.7 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

