Hammons leads Incarnate Word against Lamar after 22-point game

Lamar Cardinals (13-10, 7-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-16, 2-8 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (13-10, 7-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-16, 2-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Josiah Hammons scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 86-83 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 4-4 on their home court. Incarnate Word is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 7-3 against Southland opponents.

Incarnate Word is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Davis is averaging 4.3 points for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Sky Wicks is averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

