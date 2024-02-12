Hammons and Incarnate Word host Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (13-10, 7-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-16, 2-8 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (13-10, 7-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-16, 2-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Josiah Hammons scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 86-83 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 4-4 in home games. Incarnate Word is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 7-3 against Southland opponents. Lamar is second in the Southland with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 4.1.

Incarnate Word is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Incarnate Word gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sky Wicks is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Alex Anderson is averaging 11.1 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Chris Pryor is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lamar Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.