Hamilton scores 34, High Point downs Radford 99-74

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton’s 34 points led High Point past Radford 99-74 on Saturday night.

Hamilton was 13 of 16 shooting, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (22-6, 11-2 Big South Conference). Abdoulaye Thiam scored 21 points and Titas Sargiunas had 12 points.

Kenyon Giles finished with 24 points and four assists for the Highlanders (13-14, 3-9). Radford also got 11 points and six rebounds from Josiah Harris. DaQuan Smith recorded 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

