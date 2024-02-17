Hamilton puts up 17, Lamar takes down New Orleans 94-72

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Adam Hamilton had 17 points in Lamar’s 94-72 win over New Orleans on Saturday night. Hamilton…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Adam Hamilton had 17 points in Lamar’s 94-72 win over New Orleans on Saturday night.

Hamilton had six rebounds for the Cardinals (14-11, 8-4 Southland Conference). Terry Anderson added 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and also had 10 rebounds and six assists. BB Knight was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Khaleb Wilson-Rouse led the Privateers (8-18, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jordan Johnson added 19 points, five assists and two steals for New Orleans. In addition, James Glisson III finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

