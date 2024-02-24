Hamilton leads High Point against Charleston Southern after 34-point showing

High Point Panthers (22-6, 11-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

High Point Panthers (22-6, 11-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Kimani Hamilton scored 34 points in High Point’s 99-74 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-6 at home. Charleston Southern is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 11-2 against Big South opponents. High Point is eighth in college basketball scoring 84.9 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

Charleston Southern is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.5% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 45.5% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 15.5 points for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Trae Benham averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Kezza Giffa is averaging 19.8 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

