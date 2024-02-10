Hall puts up 25, George Mason knocks off Davidson 57-55

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall’s 25 points helped George Mason defeat Davidson 57-55 on Saturday. Hall added six rebounds…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall’s 25 points helped George Mason defeat Davidson 57-55 on Saturday.

Hall added six rebounds for the Patriots (16-8, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tre Wood finished 5 of 7 from the field to add 12 points. Austin Ball shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points. George Mason held the lead over the final 10 minutes.

Reed Bailey led the way for the Wildcats (13-10, 3-7) with 22 points and six rebounds. Connor Kochera added 12 points for Davidson. Bobby Durkin also had 11 points and four steals.

Hall’s 22-point second half helped George Mason finish off the two-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

