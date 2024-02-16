Hall and Michigan State host Michigan

Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces the Michigan Wolverines after Malik Hall scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 80-72 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines have gone 5-7 in home games. Michigan gives up 79.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Spartans are 8-6 in conference play. Michigan State scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Michigan’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Tyson Walker is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

