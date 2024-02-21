Hall and George Mason host No. 16 Dayton

Dayton Flyers (21-4, 11-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (17-8, 6-6 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dayton Flyers (21-4, 11-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (17-8, 6-6 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the No. 16 Dayton Flyers after Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points in George Mason’s 90-67 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Patriots are 12-2 on their home court. George Mason is ninth in the A-10 scoring 73.7 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Flyers have gone 11-2 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 with 14.6 assists per game led by Javon Bennett averaging 3.6.

George Mason averages 73.7 points, 9.4 more per game than the 64.3 Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Flyers meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Koby Brea averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is shooting 56.2% and averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.