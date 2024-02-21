Haggerty leads Tulsa against Wichita State

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-12, 4-9 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-16, 2-11 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-12, 4-9 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-16, 2-11 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays the Wichita State Shockers after PJ Haggerty scored 30 points in Tulsa’s 93-82 overtime win against the Rice Owls.

The Shockers have gone 8-4 in home games. Wichita State leads the AAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalen Ridgnal averaging 4.6.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-9 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wichita State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Shockers. Harlond Beverly is averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Haggerty is scoring 20.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.