Haggerty leads Tulsa against Wichita State after 30-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-12, 4-9 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-16, 2-11 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-12, 4-9 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-16, 2-11 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Wichita State Shockers after PJ Haggerty scored 30 points in Tulsa’s 93-82 overtime victory over the Rice Owls.

The Shockers have gone 8-4 at home. Wichita State leads the AAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalen Ridgnal averaging 4.6.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-9 against conference opponents. Tulsa is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

Wichita State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Tulsa averages 75.7 points per game, 2.1 more than the 73.6 Wichita State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harlond Beverly is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Haggerty is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.