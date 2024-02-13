Haggerty leads Tulsa against South Florida after 21-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-11, 3-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (17-5, 10-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-11, 3-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (17-5, 10-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the South Florida Bulls after PJ Haggerty scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 70-63 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls have gone 11-2 in home games. South Florida ranks eighth in the AAC in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Kasean Pryor leads the Bulls with 7.2 boards.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-8 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

South Florida scores 75.1 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 73.2 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.0 per game South Florida allows.

The Bulls and Golden Hurricane match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Cobe Williams is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Haggerty is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

