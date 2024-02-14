Haggerty and Tulsa host South Florida

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-11, 3-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (17-5, 10-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-11, 3-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (17-5, 10-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the South Florida Bulls after PJ Haggerty scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 70-63 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls have gone 11-2 at home. South Florida averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-8 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is ninth in the AAC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Haggerty averaging 8.6.

South Florida is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa averages 7.2 more points per game (76.1) than South Florida allows to opponents (68.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 15 points for the Bulls. Kasean Pryor is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Haggerty is averaging 19.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

