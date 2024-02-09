Griscti, Owens rally UC Riverside past Cal State Bakersfield 65-63

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Griscti scored 18 points and Kyle Owens sank a jumper at the buzzer to rally…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Griscti scored 18 points and Kyle Owens sank a jumper at the buzzer to rally UC Riverside to a 65-63 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night.

Griscti also contributed seven rebounds for the Highlanders (9-15, 4-8 Big West Conference). Nate Pickens scored 14 and Owens added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Kaleb Higgins led the way for the Roadrunners (9-14, 4-8) with 17 points and five assists. Cameron Wilbon added 14 points and Tom Mark scored 11.

