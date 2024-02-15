Griscti leads UC Riverside against CSU Fullerton after 26-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-15, 5-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-13, 4-8 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-15, 5-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-13, 4-8 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -2; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Benjamin Griscti scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 88-78 win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Titans are 5-4 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 1.3.

The Highlanders are 5-8 in conference play. UC Riverside is 6-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 66.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 71.2 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 68.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 68.1 CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is averaging 15.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Titans.

Kyle Owens is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

