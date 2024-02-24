Griffin, Wyoming Cowboys take on the Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos (18-8, 9-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-13, 6-7 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (18-8, 9-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-13, 6-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Griffin and the Wyoming Cowboys host Tyson Degenhart and the Boise State Broncos in MWC play Saturday.

The Cowboys are 8-3 on their home court. Wyoming has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncos have gone 9-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Wyoming is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.5 assists. Brendan Wenzel is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Degenhart is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

