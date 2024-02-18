Griffin, Kot lead Wyoming past San Jose State 80-75

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 18, 2024, 12:36 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 21 points, Akuel Kot scored 20 and Wyoming defeated San Jose State 80-75 on Saturday night.

Griffin also added seven rebounds for the Cowboys (13-12, 6-6 Mountain West Conference). Kot hit four 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Mason Walters scored 18 on 7-for-12 shooting.

Latrell Davis finished with 20 points for the Spartans (9-17, 2-11). Myron Amey Jr. added 19 points, six assists and four steals. Tibet Gorener also had nine points.

Wyoming went into halftime leading San Jose State 43-29.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

