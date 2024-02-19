Griffin and Wyoming host Nevada

Wyoming Cowboys (13-12, 6-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 7-5 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (13-12, 6-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 7-5 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Sam Griffin scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 80-75 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Wolf Pack have gone 12-2 in home games. Nevada has a 17-6 record against teams over .500.

The Cowboys are 6-6 against conference opponents. Wyoming has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nevada’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 6.7 more points per game (73.5) than Nevada gives up to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Griffin is averaging 17.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

