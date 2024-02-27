Griffen and No. 14 Alabama host Ole Miss

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 6-8 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 6-8 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Rylan Griffen scored 21 points in Alabama’s 117-95 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 14-2 in home games. Ole Miss has a 7-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide are 11-3 in SEC play. Alabama scores 91.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Ole Miss averages 75.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 78.9 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 18.9 more points per game (91.1) than Ole Miss gives up (72.2).

The Rebels and Crimson Tide meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 17.1 points and 1.7 steals.

Grant Nelson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 92.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

