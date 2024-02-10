Gregory scores 24, Appalachian State downs Toledo 109-104 in 2OT

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 24 points in Appalachian State’s 109-104 double-overtime win over Toledo on Saturday in…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 24 points in Appalachian State’s 109-104 double-overtime win over Toledo on Saturday in the MAC-SBC challenge.

Gregory added six rebounds and three blocks for the Mountaineers (20-5) of the Sun Belt Conference. Myles Tate scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jordan Marsh shot 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Rockets (15-9) were led by Dante Maddox Jr., who recorded 25 points, five assists and two steals. Toledo (Mid-American Conference) also got 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Tyler Cochran. Sonny Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.