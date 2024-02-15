Gregory leads Appalachian State against Marshall after 24-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-13, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (20-5, 10-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-13, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (20-5, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Donovan Gregory scored 24 points in Appalachian State’s 109-104 overtime win over the Toledo Rockets.

The Mountaineers are 11-0 in home games. Appalachian State is the top team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 7-5 in conference games. Marshall has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

Appalachian State scores 78.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 76.4 Marshall gives up. Marshall scores 8.8 more points per game (75.7) than Appalachian State allows (66.9).

The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is shooting 63.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

