Gregory and Appalachian State host Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-13, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (20-5, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Donovan Gregory scored 24 points in Appalachian State’s 109-104 overtime victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-0 at home. Appalachian State is the leader in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 7-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Appalachian State averages 78.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 76.4 Marshall allows. Marshall averages 8.8 more points per game (75.7) than Appalachian State allows to opponents (66.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is shooting 63.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Jacob Conner is averaging 6.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

