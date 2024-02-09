Green Bay visits Youngstown State after Reynolds’ 32-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-7, 10-4 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-7, 10-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the Youngstown State Penguins after Noah Reynolds scored 32 points in Green Bay’s 81-76 overtime victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins have gone 12-1 in home games. Youngstown State ranks second in the Horizon League with 15.7 assists per game led by Brett Thompson averaging 4.0.

The Phoenix are 11-3 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is eighth in the Horizon League with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Elijah Jones averaging 6.3.

Youngstown State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Green Bay averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Phoenix meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Penguins. Thompson is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Reynolds is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.