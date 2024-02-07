Green Bay visits Robert Morris after Walker’s 21-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Green Bay Phoenix (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Stephaun Walker scored 21 points in Robert Morris’ 75-67 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Colonials have gone 6-5 in home games. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon League with 13.4 assists per game led by Josh Corbin averaging 3.1.

The Phoenix are 10-3 against conference opponents. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 68.6 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Robert Morris is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Foster Wonders averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Noah Reynolds is averaging 19.9 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

