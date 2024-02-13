Green Bay hosts Warrick and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-12, 8-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-9, 12-3 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7…

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-12, 8-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-9, 12-3 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-67 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix are 10-1 in home games. Green Bay is the best team in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Norse have gone 8-6 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon League scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Green Bay averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is shooting 51.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Warrick is averaging 19.3 points for the Norse. Michael Bradley is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

