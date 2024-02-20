Grant scores 31, Duquesne downs Saint Louis 81-66

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant scored 31 points as Duquesne beat Saint Louis 81-66 on Tuesday night. Grant added…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant scored 31 points as Duquesne beat Saint Louis 81-66 on Tuesday night.

Grant added three steals for the Dukes (16-10, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jimmy Clark III added 19 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists and six steals. Jake DiMichele shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Billikens (9-17, 2-11) were led by Terrence Hargrove Jr., who recorded 17 points. Bradley Ezewiro added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Saint Louis. Kellen Thames also had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Duquesne took the lead with 18:53 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-27 at halftime, with Grant racking up 13 points. Grant scored a team-high 18 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

