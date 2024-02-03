Grant scores 31, Duquesne downs Rhode Island 85-71

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 31 points led Duquesne past Rhode Island 85-71 on Saturday. Grant had five…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 31 points led Duquesne past Rhode Island 85-71 on Saturday.

Grant had five assists for the Dukes (13-8, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Fousseyni Drame and Kareem Rozier had 11 points each.

David Green led the Rams (10-12, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jaden House added 17 points and two steals for Rhode Island.

Duquesne took the lead with 7:33 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Grant led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 41-31 at the break. Duquesne outscored Rhode Island by four points in the second half, with Grant adding another 16 points.

