Grant leads Duquesne against Fordham after 31-point performance

Duquesne Dukes (16-10, 6-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-16, 4-9 A-10) New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (16-10, 6-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-16, 4-9 A-10)

New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces the Fordham Rams after Dae Dae Grant scored 31 points in Duquesne’s 81-66 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams have gone 4-10 in home games. Fordham has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 6-7 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fordham is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 6.6 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Grant is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.