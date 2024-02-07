Grant leads Duquesne against Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (12-9, 2-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-8, 3-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes…

Davidson Wildcats (12-9, 2-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-8, 3-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Dae Dae Grant scored 31 points in Duquesne’s 85-71 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Dukes are 9-3 in home games. Duquesne has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats are 2-6 against conference opponents. Davidson has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duquesne is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is shooting 37.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Reed Bailey is averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

