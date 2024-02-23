Grant-Foster leads Grand Canyon against Abilene Christian after 25-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-3, 14-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-15, 6-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-3, 14-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-15, 6-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 77-74 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats are 6-5 on their home court. Abilene Christian ranks second in the WAC with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Ali Abdou Dibba averaging 9.7.

The Antelopes are 14-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Abilene Christian is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dibba is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Antelopes. Grant-Foster is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

