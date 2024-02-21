Grand Canyon visits Williams and Tarleton State

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-2, 14-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (18-7, 11-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-2, 14-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (18-7, 11-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Lue Williams scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 80-78 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans have gone 8-2 at home. Tarleton State ranks third in the WAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Emmanuel Innocenti averaging 2.8.

The Antelopes are 14-1 in conference games. Grand Canyon is the WAC leader with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 7.9.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon scores 13.2 more points per game (80.7) than Tarleton State gives up (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Texans.

McGlothan is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.